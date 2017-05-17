 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Basketball


Video: Bang! Bang! Bang! Bang! Steph Curry blows Spurs away with barrage of three pointers

share

Source:

Associated Press

Stephen Curry had 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in three quarters as the Golden State Warriors trounced on the Spurs missing Kawhi Leonard, running away from San Antonio for a 136-100 rout today and 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

The Golden State sharpshooter was playing a different game to the Spurs in the first quarter.
Source: SKY

Kevin Durant added 16 points and Draymond Green provided another strong all-around performance with 13 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

Rookie Patrick McCaw had 18 points and five assists off the bench shooting 6 for 8 as Golden State earned its most lopsided victory of the playoffs to go to 10-0.

Jonathon Simmons scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half as the lone bright spot for the short-handed Spurs.

Leonard re-injured his left ankle in Monday's 113-111 Game 1 loss after coming down on Zaza Pachulia's foot.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich yesterday called out the Warriors starting center for the "dangerous" and "unsportsmanlike" closeout — which had Pachulia insisting he is not a dirty player, was only playing hard, and felt badly that the All-Star forward was injured.

Game 3 in the best-of-seven series is Sunday in San Antonio.

Pachulia left the game injured for a Warriors team already without key reserve forward Andre Iguodala, held out because of soreness in his left knee that limited him to 10 minutes in Game 1.

Pachulia didn't come out for the second half because of a bruised right heel. He was scheduled for an X-ray. The big man played nearly 7 minutes but sat the entire second quarter before Matt Barnes took his place.

Golden State quickly established their pass-happy, up-tempo style to take the Spurs out from the opening tip.

It was a drastic difference from a game of catch-up two days earlier when the Warriors rallied from 25 down and a 20-point halftime deficit.

Klay Thompson, still struggling to find his steady shooting touch, had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. The Warriors had 39 assists — the most by any team this postseason — including 30 on their initial 38 baskets.

Shaun Livingston scored in double figures for the first time this postseason with 10 points for Golden State.

Simmons started in Leonard's place and made 6 of 9 shots to begin the game while the rest of the Spurs were 3 for 22.

The Warriors began 10 for 16 as Curry hit three quick 3s and Green added two more for a 25-12 lead late in the first and 33-16 advantage after one quarter.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
The Crusaders fullback was embracing Fijian culture as soon as he stepped off the plane – much to the amusement of his Fijian teammates.

Watch: 'Some more, brudda!' Brazen Israel Dagg, Seta Tamanivalu giggle through Kava session during Fijian welcoming ceremony

00:30
2
Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.

Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

00:29
3
The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment Team NZ are rammed at speed by British rivals who leave a 'pretty big dent' in our boat

00:35
4
The Chiefs’ second five made a return to competitive rugby today, lacing up the boots in Otorohanga.

Concussion-prone All Blacks back Charlie Ngatai scratched from Chiefs' side after more headaches


00:34
5
The Blues coach says their star second-five is desperate to get back to full fitness after his head knock.

SBW's return confirmed as Blues name deadly backline for fight to keep playoff hopes alive


00:30
Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.

Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

"It's just unnecessary a week out from the America's Cup," the Kiwis say.

02:48
The scheme, announced today, will cost $2.2 billion.

Opinion: Government's handling of housing crisis lurches from chaotic to shambolic

Ministers are starting to suffer from the same delusions as all long-running governments, says John Armstrong.

01:59
New Zealand’s finest collection of Greek and Roman antiquities damaged in the 2010 earthquakes have found a new home.

'Unique and rare': Artefacts dating back thousands of years back on show in Christchurch

New Zealand’s finest collection of Greek and Roman antiquities damaged in the 2010 earthquakes have found a new home.

00:27
The 20-year-old superstar sat down to talk to Rolling Stone about becoming an adult and mourning her teenage years.

Video: 'Do I have to drink the big drink?' Lorde explains a yardie in Rolling Stone interview

The 20-year-old Kiwi talked to Rolling Stone about mourning her teen years and adulthood.

04:04
Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.

'This is particularly special because it took so long to write' - author who spent 13 years creating novel that's now won top NZ book award

Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ