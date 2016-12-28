Video: Adams, Westbrook on fire as OKC thrash Miami

Source:
Steven Adams and Russell Westbrook have reignited their claim as the most destructive pair in the NBA, as the OKC Thunder defeated the Miami Heat 106-94.
Westbrook in particular was in sensational form, registering his 15th triple-double of the season with 29 points, 11 assists and 17 rebounds.
Adams himself notched up 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
The game continues a remarkable run of form for the Kiwi superstar, having scored double figures in nine of his 12 games during December, averaging 13, points and seven rebounds per game.
