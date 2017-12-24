Utah shooting guard squares up to Steven Adams as OKC beat Jazz

Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder won their fourth in a row with a 103-89 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Utah had no answer for the trio of Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

Westbrook had his 11th triple-double of the season. George had 26 points, five rebounds, six steals and two blocks, and Anthony added 16 points.

Rookie Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points for the after missing the last two games with a big toe contusion.

The Thunder controlled the game most of the night and weren't threatened after a spurt by George and Westbrook that pushed Oklahoma City's lead to 13 in the third quarter. Westbrook's pull-up jumper was lethal, and back-to-back 3-pointers by George seemed to take all the energy from Utah. The Jazz never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.

Oklahoma City outscored Utah 29-21 in the third.