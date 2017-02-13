 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


'I usually have like three dinners' – NBA hosts floored by Steven Adams' eating schedule

share

Source:

ESPN.com

To be fair, how else would you become an OKC big man?
Source: ESPN.com

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

00:16
2
The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.

Watch: The emotional moment Chiefs claim Brisbane Tens for Sione Lauaki

00:10
3
Chiefs captain Messam was sent flying after this massive effort from young Taniela Tupou.

Watch: Liam Messam, say hello to my shoulder! Rampaging Tongan Thor gets fortnight off for brutal head hit


00:28
4
Joseph Millar finished just 0.16 seconds behind the Olympic Champion at the Nitro Series in Melbourne.

Video: Kiwi sprinter gives Usain Bolt a run for his money in 150m race

00:16
5
Even rugby legends felt the wrath of the bruising former All Blacks and Chiefs loosie when he was given space to run.

Flashback: Blockbuster Sione Lauaki sends Richie McCaw flying with unstoppable fend to the face

00:29
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

The resurgent All Black has had his signature hunted by overseas clubs.


01:27
After days of misery in Golden Bay, it appears the worst of the mass stranding may be over.

Good news! No new whale strandings reported on Farewell Spit, Project Jonah scaling back operation

After days of misery in Golden Bay, it appears the worst of the mass stranding may be over.


00:16
Even rugby legends felt the wrath of the bruising former All Blacks and Chiefs loosie when he was given space to run.

Flashback: Blockbuster Sione Lauaki sends Richie McCaw flying with unstoppable fend to the face

Even rugby legends felt the wrath of the bruising former All Blacks and Chiefs loosie when he was given space to run.


01:19
The new Prime Minister happily attended yesterday's Big Gay Out, but previously voted against same-sex marriage.

'I'm not going to get into a theological debate' - Jack Tame grills PM on changing views on gay marriage

Bill English happily attended Big Gay Out, but previously voted against same-sex marriage.

02:13
Keith Wiffin is one of thousands of vulnerable New Zealanders who was abused while in state care, as calls increase for an inquiry.

'I'll be scarred for life' - brave Kiwi opens up on abuse he suffered while in state care

Keith Wiffin is one of thousands of vulnerable New Zealanders who was abused while in state care, as calls increase for an inquiry.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ