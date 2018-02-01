US student with Down syndrome inspires Harlem Globetrotters with no-look half-court shot

An American high school student with Down syndrome pulled off a remarkable basketball trick shot which shot him to internet stardom again – this time in front of his school, reporters and a Harlem Globetrotter.

James Meiergerd, 18, sunk an incredible backward half-court shot early last month which went viral.

A video which showed him pulling off the shot during a varsity basketball game at West Point-Beemer High caught the eyes of millions around the world.

The Globetrotters saw Meiergerd's trick shot online and sent their own player Orlando Melendez to invite the teen to be an honorary member of his team, when they play at Omaha's Century Link Centre in April.

Melendez invited Meiergerd to attempt his trick shot again at his school's gymnasium in front of 800 of his school mates, with the teen nailing the feat after 10 attempts.