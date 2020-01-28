US network suspends journo who reported all four of Kobe Bryant's kids were in fatal helicopter crash

ABC says it has suspended reporter Matt Gutman for incorrectly reporting that all four of Kobe Bryant's children were with him in the helicopter crash north of Los Angeles on Sunday that killed the basketball star and eight others.

The network said reporting the facts accurately is a cornerstone of its business and Gutman had failed to meet its standards. It would not say this morning how long Gutman's suspension would last.

One of Bryant's daughters, Gianna, was a passenger and among those killed.

Gutman's inaccurate report came in the initial stages of reporting on the accident and was later corrected on the air.

“We are in the business of holding people accountable,” Gutman said.

“And I hold myself accountable for a terrible mistake, which I deeply regret. I want to personally apologise to the Bryant family for this wrenching loss and any additional anguish my report caused.”

Bryant's wife Vanessa released her first public comments since the tragedy yesterday, thanking the millions of fans for their prayers and support.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri," she wrote on Instagram.

"We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately.”