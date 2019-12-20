US import Scotty Hopson comes to the fore with 24 as Breakers down Phoenix

Scotty Hopson has helped soften the departure of New Zealand Breakers star Corey Webster with an athletic performance in a 90-84 NBL home win over South East Melbourne Phoenix.

The Breakers got the win in Christchurch. Source: Photosport

American swingman Hopson was the game's standout figure in Christchurch on Friday, dominating the two middle quarters to finish with 24 points and nine rebounds.

The Breakers' slim hopes of reaching the finals took a giant blow midweek when they released prolific New Zealand guard Webster to a lucrative club deal in China.

Hopson filled the void superbly, finding mismatches with ease because of his height and athleticism.

His purple patch came during a 10-minute period either side of halftime when the hosts turned a five-point deficit into a 17-point lead.

The advantage was reduced to four points in the final minute but the Phoenix failed to produce the necessary big plays on a night when some key players were off their game.

That couldn't be said of the league leading scorer Mitch Creek, who matched Hopson's 24 points and was more accurate from the field.

Dane Pineau pulled down nine rebounds for South East Melbourne but fellow- starters John Roberson and Tai Wesley had quiet nights, the latter hampered by early foul issues.

The Breakers' trio of Americans impressed. Forward Brandon Ashley blended 13 points with eight rebounds while Sek Henry scored 17 and hounded Roberson defensively.