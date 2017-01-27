 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


'I touched it and I immediately wanted to put it back in' - Breakers star Akil Mitchell on what happened when his eyeball popped out

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Mitchell collapsed against Cairns Taipans in an incident that's been reported round the world.
Source: 1 NEWS
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.
Source: SKY
He said he started joking around while he was on the floor. Mitchell's eye was out of his head, and it was a weird feeling.
Source: 1 NEWS
Mitchell is smiling today after his eyeball popped out last night in a match.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Breakers

Accidents

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:21
2
Tui put on a show with a one-legged squat and one-handed push-ups before diving off the Wellington waterfront.

Watch: Chiselled Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui shows up Aussies with epic front flip dabbing bomb

00:40
3
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Video: Breakers star responds after horror eye-pop out of socket - 'Thanks for all the love and prayers tonight. I'm home and seeing fine'


00:54
4
The All Blacks winger and Fatima Savea bust out all the moves to Bruno Mars' hit song That's What I Like.

Watch: Julian Savea 'getting lit with wifey' in romantic Bruno Mars car duet

00:27
5
In his comeback PGA tournament the former World No.1 wasn’t happy with this drive.

Raw: Despondent Tiger Woods biffs his club after butchering drive, tumbles down field in comeback

00:53
He said he started joking around while he was on the floor. Mitchell's eye was out of his head, and it was a weird feeling.

'I felt the finger go in the eye... I felt my eye out of the socket' - Breakers star Akil Mitchell fronts over horrific eye injury

He said he started joking around while he was on the floor. Mitchell's eye was out of his head, and it was a weird feeling.

02:11
Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem,

'The long close down at Christmas is an outdated concept' – support grows for shifting summer holidays

Close to 1200 people have signed Peter Dunne's petition.

01:02
The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

'Don't muck around if you find something' - breast cancer fighter Nikki Kaye's essential advice to anyone concerned about their health

The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

00:51
They haven’t played each other since 1998, and Williams says she’s inspired by Lucic-Baroni’s hard road back to the court.

Watch: Gracious Serena Williams heaps praise on Lucic-Baroni's inspirational comeback from abusive childhood

Williams says she's followed Lucic-Baroni's hard road back to the court.

01:43
The owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on SH1 to retrieve their vehicles, trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake.

Campervans rescued after two months idle on Kaikoura coast

Their owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on State Highway 1 to retrieve their vehicles.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ