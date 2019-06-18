TODAY |

Toronto's Kawhi Leonard receives huge ovation after performing trademark comical laugh

1 NEWS
More From
Basketball

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard took the microphone and addressed his NBA city's fans today, during his team's NBA championship parade in Toronto.

His side clinched the NBA title after defeating Golden State Warriors 4-2 in their finals series last week.

The 27-year-old left teammates and loyal fans in hysterics after performing his trademark unique laugh which went viral last year during a media session.

"A HA, HA, HA, HA," Leonard said, as the Toronto faithful cheered and shouted.

His teammates and Raptors fans went onto cheer and shout "MVP!"

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Leonard thanked the fans before his Raptors teammates and the crowd began to shout “MVP!” Source: ESPN
    More From
    Basketball
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:16
    Andrew Fifita made sure to give Vatuvei a bit of stick after winning the Dancing with the Stars competition.
    'Is that that dancing guy?' Manu Vatuvei teased by former Mate Ma'a Tonga teammate Andrew Fifita
    2
    Marshall said he feels "embarrassed" getting praise from his teammates about his impact on rugby league in NZ.
    Benji Marshall 'taken aback' by praise from Kiwis teammate Shaun Johnson about changing the game
    3
    New Zealand's Joseph Parker v USA's Alexander Flores. Parker v Flores fight night heavyweight boxing. Christchurch Casino, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 15 December 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
    Joseph Parker to face 'Samoan Andy Ruiz' in US debut
    4
    Martin Taupau and Jamayne Isaako have chosen to represent Toa Samoa against Papua New Guinea on Saturday.
    Tongan star Jason Taumalolo happy to see NRL players choose Pacific teams
    5
    The Sharks half is expecting a sea of red at Mt Smart this weekend when his side takes on Tonga.
    'Are we the home team?' - Shaun Johnson laughs off suggestion of advantage against Tonga
    MORE FROM
    Basketball
    MORE
    Fans celebrate in Jurassic Park outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Let the party begin: Canada celebrates in the streets after Toronto Raptors win NBA title
    1 NEWS

    Toronto Raptors win first NBA championship after beating Golden State Warriors
    Steven Adams (12) of the Oklahoma City Thunder watches a replay after being called for fouling Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

    Steven Adams named in Tall Blacks' 25-man squad for World Cup - 'Ultimately, the decision comes down to him'
    Kevin Durant picks up an injury in game five of the NBA finals against Toronto

    'It's not fair' - Golden State general manager fights back tears after Kevin Durant injury