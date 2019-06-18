Toronto's Kawhi Leonard receives huge ovation after performing trademark comical laugh

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard took the microphone and addressed his NBA city's fans today, during his team's NBA championship parade in Toronto.

His side clinched the NBA title after defeating Golden State Warriors 4-2 in their finals series last week.

The 27-year-old left teammates and loyal fans in hysterics after performing his trademark unique laugh which went viral last year during a media session.

"A HA, HA, HA, HA," Leonard said, as the Toronto faithful cheered and shouted.