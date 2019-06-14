TODAY |

Toronto Raptors win first NBA championship after beating Golden State Warriors

1 NEWS
More From
Basketball
North America

The Toronto Raptors have won their first NBA championship after outlasting the Golden State Warriors in a rollercoaster NBA Finals game six this afternoon.

The Raptors won the match 114-110 to win the series 4-2 with long-time guard Kyle Lowry leading the charge on 26 points and 10 assists.

Fred VanVleet was also stellar off the bench once again, chipping in 22 points off the bench with five three-pointers made while all star forward Kawhi Leonard added 22 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, left, and guard Kyle Lowry (7) celebrate the team's 114-110 over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketballâs NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, left, and guard Kyle Lowry (7) celebrate the team's 114-110 over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 Source: Associated Press

The Warriors were unfortunate to lose star shooting guard Klay Thompson in the third quarter when he landed awkwardly after attempting a dunk - he left the match as the Warriors top scorer with 30 points in 32 minutes played.

There were 18 lead changes through the game, but the Raptors managed to hold on to the 60-57 lead they had at halftime.

The game came right down to the wire with the score separated by one with nine seconds left.

With the last meaningful possession belonging to the Warriors, they gave Curry the last shot but he missed his three pointer. Leonard was fouled soon after and iced the match with three made free throws.

Leonard was awarded Finals MVP for his efforts throughout the series.

Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the buzzer as the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 during Game 6 of basketballâs NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. The Raptors won the finals. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the buzzer as the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 during Game 6 Source: Associated Press

The win means the Raptors won all three on-the-road games against the Warriors in the finals, taking games three, four, and six at the Oracle Arena.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Raptors beat Golden State 114-110 to win the series 4-2, and their first NBA championship. Source: SKY
    More From
    Basketball
    North America
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:15
    The Raptors beat Golden State 114-110 to win the series 4-2.
    Toronto Raptors win first NBA championship after beating Golden State Warriors
    2
    The Kiwi side couldn't claw back their rivals, losing 25-17 in their final pool game.
    NZ dumped out of Under-20 Rugby World Cup despite rivals having three players sin-binned
    3
    Martin Taupau, Adam Blair and Kodi Nikorima of the Kiwis perform the Haka
    'I had to make a tough call' - Martin Taupau withdraws from Kiwis, declares allegiance to Toa Samoa
    4
    Super Rugby picks: Can the Highlanders and Chiefs cement their playoff spots?
    5
    Wallabies in bid to sign NRL star Kalyn Ponga
    MORE FROM
    Basketball
    MORE
    President Donald Trump attends a Polish-American reception with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday June 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

    Donald Trump causes a splash with embarrassing Prince of 'Whales' Twitter gaffe

    01:40
    The US President says he hopes his long-serving staffer will stay in politics.

    President Trump's press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders resigns

    Cuba Gooding Jr denies allegation he groped woman at New York City bar
    01:57
    Before moving to the US, he came to New Zealand as a child - his parents selling wood from the walls of their home just to get here.

    Tonga's first ever NFL player recalls humble beginnings in New Zealand