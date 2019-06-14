Toronto Raptors win first NBA championship after beating Golden State Warriors

The Toronto Raptors have won their first NBA championship after outlasting the Golden State Warriors in a rollercoaster NBA Finals game six this afternoon.

The Raptors won the match 114-110 to win the series 4-2 with long-time guard Kyle Lowry leading the charge on 26 points and 10 assists.

Fred VanVleet was also stellar off the bench once again, chipping in 22 points off the bench with five three-pointers made while all star forward Kawhi Leonard added 22 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, left, and guard Kyle Lowry (7) celebrate the team's 114-110 over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 Source: Associated Press

The Warriors were unfortunate to lose star shooting guard Klay Thompson in the third quarter when he landed awkwardly after attempting a dunk - he left the match as the Warriors top scorer with 30 points in 32 minutes played.

There were 18 lead changes through the game, but the Raptors managed to hold on to the 60-57 lead they had at halftime.

The game came right down to the wire with the score separated by one with nine seconds left.

With the last meaningful possession belonging to the Warriors, they gave Curry the last shot but he missed his three pointer. Leonard was fouled soon after and iced the match with three made free throws.

Leonard was awarded Finals MVP for his efforts throughout the series.

Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the buzzer as the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 during Game 6 Source: Associated Press