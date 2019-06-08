TODAY |

Toronto Raptors one win away from NBA crown after game four victory over Warriors

Associated Press
More From
Basketball

The Toronto Raptors are one win from their first NBA title.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Serge Ibaka came off the bench to score 20 points and the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 105-92 on Friday night for a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Pascal Siakam scored 19 for the Raptors.

Game 5 is in Toronto on Tuesday. The Warriors need a win to extend the series and give themselves one more game at Oracle Arena before moving to San Francisco next season.

Klay Thompson scored 28 points and Stephen Curry scored 27 for the Warriors.

Toronto is the first team to win three games at Oracle in the same season since the 1994-95 Seattle SuperSonics.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Raptors went 3-1 up with a 105-92 victory against Golden State. Source: SKY
    More From
    Basketball
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:15
    Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
    Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
    2
    Annabelle Smith, 3, even donned a Highlanders jersey with No.15 and "Dad" written on the back.
    Ben Smith's daughter steals the spotlight in Super Rugby match helping out dad with water boy duties
    3
    Cricket World Cup diary: Gary Stead's call to use Black Caps' best at all times a smart one
    4
    England's Ben Stokes, second right, celebrates the catch of South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and South Africa at The Oval, London, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
    England under pressure to recover from shock Cricket World Cup loss against unpredictable Bangladesh
    5
    The All Blacks and Crusaders star will head to Japan after 2019.
    Ryan Crotty determined to 'enjoy every moment' ahead of New Zealand departure
    MORE FROM
    Basketball
    MORE
    Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green pressures Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) as he drives down court during the first half of Game 2 of basketballâs NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

    NBA star Klay Thompson in doubt for Game 3 for Warriors against Raptors
    1 NEWS

    Warriors level NBA finals series against Raptors after Andre Iguodala nails crucial three-pointer
    1 NEWS

    Raptors overpower Warriors, take out Game I of NBA finals in Toronto
    TORONTO, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Rapper Drake and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors exchange words during a timeout in the first quarter during Game One of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 30, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Drake trolls Golden State Warriors, wears Steph Curry's father's Toronto jersey