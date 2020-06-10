Top NZ basketball prospect sheds light on quarantine life after return from US college

One of New Zealand's most promising basketballers is about to end 14 days living at Auckland Airport after arriving back here from a breakout season in the US College season.

Yanni Wetzell has been in isolation after arriving back here almost a fortnight ago and while some days have been a challenge, he told 1 NEWS he understands why the quarantine is a must.

"I can't complain," Wetzell said.

"It's not like I'm stuck in my room and can't dribble because someone below is nagging."

After a standout final season in the US college system with San Diego State University, Wetzell came home two weeks ago, straight into isolation an airport hotel room.

The routine became very simple in comparison to his hectic college schedule - sleep, train, write, TV, repeat.

His family got to break up the routine though, being able to visit him throughout the two weeks but only talking to him at a strict distance.

His mum, Jenny Wetzell, admits it's been a struggle.

"To physically see him but not be able to touch him, give him a good cuddle, [it's been] terrible," she said.

"Some days we leave quite emotional, other days we're OK."

That all ended at six on the dot this morning with his isolation over and Wetzell is heading straight back to the courts.

The youngster is set to train with the Breakers in the coming weeks while he tries to secure a deal in Europe or the NBA.