Basketball


Timberwolves star clutches his shoulder after strong screen by Thunder centre Steven Adams

Jimmy Butler praised Adams for his physicality on the court after his side's 104-88 win yesterday.
00:30
1
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 10: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves has the ball against Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the game on January 10, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Watch: 'That mother f***** is strong!' Timberwolves star blown away by Steven Adams' physicality


00:18
2
ABC reporter Sarah Hancock was doing a piece to camera before the truck interrupted her news report.

Watch reporter's priceless reaction as hay truck ploughs through inflatable finish line during Aussie cycling race

3
Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 30/09/2016 - Rugby League - First Utility Super League Play-off - Wigan Warriors v Hull FC - DW Stadium, Wigan, England - Wigan's Anthony Gelling.

Warriors sign Cook Islands centre on a one year deal

00:30
4
New Zealand levelled the five match ODI series in stunning fashion thanks to Guptill who hit 11 sixes and 15 fours.

Video: NZ's best sporting moments of 2017 revealed - so which should get the Halberg? Watch every moment here

00:30
5
Aberystwyth RFC's effort against Gowerton is being compared to Gareth Edwards' 1973 try against NZ.

Watch: Welsh club claim to have 'best try that has ever been scored'

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.

Waikawa Beach in New Zealand, photo token by Canon 5D mark III at 2016

Heavy rain still to come for some places before weather fines up for the weekend around NZ

Next week may see another spell of heavy rain affecting the country from another low forming out to the west.

Hitchhiking woman trying to get a ride to Napier ends up getting arrested when helpful motorist drops her at police station

A set of interesting events led to the woman spending a night in police cells on existing charges.

01:03
Kiwi Husbandry Manager Emma Bean told 1 NEWS both chicks seem to be healthy and are yet to be named.

Rotorua's Christmas Day kiwi chick named Anahera which means Angel in Te Reo Maori

Six people suggested the festive name and have all won a Family Day Pass to Rainbow Springs.

00:28
The US radio host wasn't impressed at the Kiwi singer's actions.

Listen as foul-mouthed US radio shock-jock Howard Stern unloads on Lorde over Israel show cancellation

The 21-year-old Kiwi singer last month announced she would be cancelling a planned show in Tel Aviv.


 
