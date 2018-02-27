Thunder's star Steven Adams pulls off crafty reverse lay-up as OKC cruise past Orlando

Paul George scored 26 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Orlando Magic 112-105 today.

George, who scored just five points on 1-for-14 shooting in a blowout loss to Golden State on Saturday, made 9 of 20 shots against the Magic and Frank Vogel, who was his coach when he played for the Indiana Pacers.

Steven Adams scored 16 points and Russell Westbrook had eight points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Thunder.

Evan Fournier and Johnathon Simmons each scored 19 points and Aaron Gordon added 18 for Orlando, which lost its sixth straight.

Oklahoma City held Orlando to 43 points on 37 percent shooting in the second half.

The Magic led 62-61 at halftime after shooting 56 percent and making 8 of 14 3-pointers before the break. Westbrook, George and Carmelo Anthony shot a combined 9 for 25 in the first half, but Adams kept the Thunder in the game with 15 points.

The Thunder opened the second half with a 6-0 run. After the teams played evenly through much of the quarter, Oklahoma City closed with a 9-0 run to lead 84-75 heading into the fourth.