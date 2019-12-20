Thunder players including Steven Adams evacuated after Oklahoma mall shooting

Oklahoma City Thunder players including Steven Adams were among those evacuated from an Oklahoma mall after a shooting today.

Photos posted to social media showed Adams walking out of the mall with other people carrying a Star Wars toy under his arm.

Police were searching stores for the male shooter, who allegedly shot another man, while also clearing out shoppers still hiding.

The members of the Thunder team had been at a private movie screening. A team spokesman says the team were never in any danger.

Sgt. Kris Gellenbeck said the victim was hospitalised in critical condition after being shot in the upper body. The shooting occurred in one of the walkways of Penn Square Mall.

Police said in a tweet that the suspect, wearing sweatpants but no shirt, was seen fleeing from an area near the Foot Locker shoe store. Gellenbeck said it wasn't known if he had left the mall or had "hunkered down somewhere" inside.

“When the shooting started, there were bunch of people hid in closets, hid in back rooms, locked the stores,” Gellenbeck said. "So they’re having to go store to store to clear the civilians out and look for the suspect.”

Captain Larry Withrow said at about 7pm that the mall should be cleared within the hour. He said it'll remain closed for the night but will reopen Friday morning.

The shooting came amid the busy holiday shopping season, just days before Christmas. Those standing in the mall's parking lot after the shooting included a person dressed as Santa Claus.

Amari Lafevers, who works at JC Penney in the mall, told The Oklahoman that she was completing a sale at the cash register when people started running and saying “Shots fired! Shots fired!”