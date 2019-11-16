Thunder notch their biggest win of the season in overtime against the 76ers

Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder top the Philadelphia 76ers 127-119 in overtime today.

Chris Paul had 27 points for the Thunder, who had dropped three of four. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points, and Terrance Ferguson finished with 19.

It was the biggest win of the season for a Thunder franchise that lost All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George in offseason trades. The crowd roared in the fourth quarter and overtime and made it seem, for a night, like nothing had changed.

Joel Embiid had 31 points and 12 rebounds and Josh Richardson added 28 points for the 76ers, who have lost five of seven.

Oklahoma City outscored Philadelphia 20-12 in overtime. The Thunder went 5 for 7 from the field and 8 for 8 at the line in the extra period.

Oklahoma City shot 53.9 per cent from the field for the night and outscored the 76ers 35-15 at the free-throw line overall.