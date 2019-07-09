TODAY |

Thunder make another trade for draft pick picks, sending Jerami Grant to Nuggets

Associated Press
More From
Basketball

Two people familiar with the situation say the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded forward Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets for a 2020 first-round draft pick.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity overnight because the trade hasn't been approved by league officials. ESPN first reported the deal.

It's another first-round selection for the Thunder, who are in line for at least four more assuming the blockbuster deal that sends Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers goes through.

It means the Thunder clear more salary from their cap with Grant due around $28 million dollars over the next two seasons.

It would also give Oklahoma City the rights to as many as 13 first-round picks over the next seven drafts.

Grant is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds.

OKC Thunder teammates Jerami Grant and Steven Adams exchange words during a game against the Phoenix Suns.
OKC Thunder teammates Jerami Grant and Steven Adams exchange words during a game against the Phoenix Suns. Source: Associated Press
More From
Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Drug use (file picture).
Steroid bust seizes 24 tonnes of the performance-enhancing drugs across Europe
2
The Crusaders coach said he's done all he can - now all that's left is December's interview.
Scott Robertson 'optimistic' heading into All Blacks coach interview - 'They know who they're getting'
3
1 NEWS
Kiwis star Joseph Manu shows off his power with brutal don't argue
4
Former footballer and actor Vinnie Jones' wife dies at 53
5
1 NEWS
Israel Adesanya wastes no time taking shots at Robert Whittaker ahead of their UFC title fight
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
1 NEWS

Breakers owner jokes OKC 'not allowed to trade Steven Adams' until after October face-off

NZ Breakers to face Steven Adams' OKC, Memphis in pre-season clashes
Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks

Kiwi NBA general manager Sean Marks pulls off insane moves to sign all stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving
02:04
Ten students will head stateside next week.

'I want to make my parents proud' - Harbour basketballers out to take US by storm