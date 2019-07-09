Thunder make another trade for draft pick picks, sending Jerami Grant to Nuggets

Two people familiar with the situation say the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded forward Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets for a 2020 first-round draft pick.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity overnight because the trade hasn't been approved by league officials. ESPN first reported the deal.

It's another first-round selection for the Thunder, who are in line for at least four more assuming the blockbuster deal that sends Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers goes through.

It means the Thunder clear more salary from their cap with Grant due around $28 million dollars over the next two seasons.

It would also give Oklahoma City the rights to as many as 13 first-round picks over the next seven drafts.