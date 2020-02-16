TODAY |

Three-point shootout at NBA All Star event comes down to the wire with winner decided by final shot

Source:  Associated Press

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield made a late surge to win the NBA 3-Point Contest this afternoon.

Buddy Hield pipped Devin Booker by one point after sinking the final shot of his run. Source: SKY

Hield nailed a two-point money ball from the corner to finish with 27 points, edging Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker by one in the final round.

Hield is one of the few bright spots for struggling Sacramento, averaging 20.4 points while shooting about 39 percent from 3-point range.

Washington's Davis Bertans opened the second and final round with a 22, before Booker eliminated him.

Defending champion Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago's Zach LaVine were eliminated after they failed to crack the top three in the first round.

Five racks with five balls each were set up around the perimeter — two in the corner, two on the wings and one up top. Four of those racks had four balls worth one point each plus a multi-colored two-point ball. The other had nothing but moneyballs.

There were also two green balls worth three points set up six feet behind the 3-point line.

