Three Boomers, 10 Philippines players banned after wild basketball brawl that shocked the world

Daniel Kickert has been banned for five internationals, and his Boomers teammates Thon Maker and Chris Goulding have received shorter suspensions, for their roles in the brawl with the Philippines in the World Cup qualifier in Manila on July 2.



Milwaukee Bucks star Maker copped a three-match ban and Goulding was suspended for one match.



Kickert got the longest Australian sanction for unsportsmanlike behaviour after his elbow to the head of Philippines player Roger Poboy which started the brawl.



Ten Philippines players were suspended, including Poboy (five games) and Calvin Abueva (six games).



Philippines head coach Chot Reyes and assistant coach Joseph Uichico were fined and banned for one and three games respectively.



Basketball Australia was also fined 100,000 Swiss francs (NZ$147,000) for removing floor decals during team training on the day prior to the game and its role in the third-quarter incident.



BA has 14 days to decide whether to appeal the sanctions, although chief executive Anthony Moore said that was unlikely to happen.



"As we stated at the outset, Basketball Australia sincerely regrets the incident that occurred in Manila and the involvement of our players in it," Moore said in a statement.



"The FIBA disciplinary panel's findings were comprehensive and addressed the key points of our submission.



"We acknowledge the sanctions handed down against Australian players and acknowledge the sanctions imposed against Philippines players and officials involved in the incident.



"We are seeking further clarification from FIBA about possible sanctions against other officials and fans involved in the incident.

