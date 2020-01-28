TODAY |

Thousands expected at public memorial for Kobe, Gianna Bryant

Source:  Associated Press

Thousands of mourners will gather in Staples Center to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fog is believed to have been a factor in the crash that killed the basketball icon and his 13-year-old daughter, among others. Source: 1 NEWS

The basketball superstar and his 13-year-old daughter will be honored in a public memorial at the arena where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant died along with seven others on January 26 in a helicopter crash.

The Celebration of Life will feature speakers reflecting on Kobe Bryant's impact on his sport and the world, along with music and retrospectives on Bryant's on-court achievements. Bryant became active in film, television and writing after he retired from basketball in 2016.

Bryant's family, dozens of sports greats and many major figures in Bryant's public life are expected to attend.

Staples Center is sold out for the memorial. The money made from ticket sales will be given to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which supports youth sports programmes in under-served communities and teaches sports to girls and women.

Bryant played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, including the final 17 seasons at Staples Center, which opened in 1999.

The five-time NBA champion's two retired jersey numbers — 8 and 24 — hang high above the arena where he became the third-leading scorer in league history until Lakers star LeBron James passed him on the night before Bryant's death.

Bryant's death caused an outpouring of grief across Los Angeles, where he remained the city's most popular athlete into retirement.

Dozens of public memorials and murals have been installed around the sprawling metropolis, and thousands of fans gathered daily outside Staples Center to commiserate after the crash.

Symbolic meanings will run throughout the ceremony, which will be held on a 24-foot-by-24-foot stage. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's wife and Gianna's mother, chose February 24 (February 25 NZT) as the date in honour of the uniform numbers of Kobe and Gianna, who wore No. 2 on her youth basketball teams.

A private funeral was held for Kobe and Gianna Bryant in Orange County on February 7.

Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Steven Adams pulls out behind-the-back pass, one-handed dunk as he stars in OKC's win over Spurs
2
'Like nothing I have ever seen' - Scotty Stevenson takes on 85km Old Ghost Ultra marathon
3
'I want to test myself' - Ardie Savea talks of switch to rugby league
4
‘That is almost the better show’ – Wilder’s trainer blames ring entrance costume for defeat
5
Watch: Tyson Fury's 'pillow fists' repeatedly knock down Deontay Wilder for Vegas victory
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

NBA All-Star game roars to life as LeBron's team beats Team Giannis in a thriller

Breakers shell-shocked after 'unbelievable' result ended their late run for NBL playoffs

Three-point shootout at NBA All Star event comes down to the wire with winner decided by final shot

Kobe Bryant honoured at NBA All Star weekend with MVP award named in his memory