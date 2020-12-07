TODAY |

'I thought I was strong' - Zion Williamson impressed by new teammate Steven Adams' strength despite outweighing him

Source:  1 NEWS

“Strong.”

The New Orleans powerhouse said he thought he was strong until he saw Adams up close. Source: Twitter/Pelicans

That’s New Orleans star Zion Williamson’s assessment of new teammate, Steven Adams.

Williamson, who was the top pick in last year’s NBA draft, knows a thing or two about strength, with the 20-year-old, who packs 129kg on to his 198cm frame, having shocked the NBA in his injury-marred rookie year.

Williamson outweighs Adams, who is 211cm, by nine kilograms, but seeing the Kiwi centre’s physicality up close in practice still left him impressed

“Like ya’ll said, Steven is strong, I thought I was strong,” Williamson told media.

“Seeing it up close, on the same team now, it’s crazy.”

