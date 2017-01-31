 

Basketball


'I think it's bulls***!' NBA All Star refuses to curb swearing in honest opinion of Trump's Muslim immigration ban

NBA All Star Kyle Lowry is the latest celebrity to come forward and slam US President Donald Trump's controversial executive order to close the country's borders to people from seven Muslim countries.

Kyle Lowry was asked if he wanted to try repeating his answer without swearing but told reporters his word choice was how he felt.
The 30-year-old didn't hold back his disgust toward Mr Trump's recent travel ban at a media opportunity after training today.

"I think it's absolute bulls***," Lowry said.

"Our country is the home of the free. For that to happen, it's bulls***. I don't want to get too much into it but personally, I think it's bulls***."

When pressed to provide reporters with a "clean" version of his thoughts, the Toronto Raptors point guard remained blunt in his opinion.

"No. Not at all...That's how I feel about it."

The Breakfast club get stuck into Bill English's reaction to Trump.
Police have cordoned off the property in Wuerzburg where six teenagers were found mysteriously dead.
Stars used their platform at yesterday's awards ceremony to make their opinions on Trump heard.
