'I think it's bulls***!' NBA All Star refuses to curb swearing in honest opinion of Trump's Muslim immigration ban

NBA All Star Kyle Lowry is the latest celebrity to come forward and slam US President Donald Trump's controversial executive order to close the country's borders to people from seven Muslim countries.

The 30-year-old didn't hold back his disgust toward Mr Trump's recent travel ban at a media opportunity after training today.

"I think it's absolute bulls***," Lowry said.

"Our country is the home of the free. For that to happen, it's bulls***. I don't want to get too much into it but personally, I think it's bulls***."

When pressed to provide reporters with a "clean" version of his thoughts, the Toronto Raptors point guard remained blunt in his opinion.