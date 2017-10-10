 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


'They're on a nine-game winning streak!' - Defending NBL champs label Breakers team to beat

share

Source:

NZN

Perth Wildcats coach Trevor Gleeson insists New Zealand are still the team to beat for this season's NBL championship despite his own team's recent hot form.

Tom Abercrombie. Sky City Breakers v Cairns Taipans. ANBL Basketball League. Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 8 October 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Tom Abercrombie in action for the Breakers against Cairns Taipans at Spark Arena in Auckland.

Source: Photosport

The Breakers (9-1) are on top of the table following a nine-match winning run.

Perth are two wins further adrift with a 7-3 record, but the defending champions were irresistible in their most recent match when they smashed Melbourne United 91-59 on enemy territory.

The Wildcats have already been beaten twice by the Breakers this season, but will have the chance to exact some revenge in Friday night's clash in NZ.

Perth are aiming to win a third straight title this season, and the Breakers loom as their biggest obstacle.

"We've got to chase NZ," Gleeson said.

"Without question (they're the team to beat).

"They're on a nine-game winning streak. You don't get much hotter than playing a team on that streak."

The Wildcats entered the recent league-wide bye on the back of road wins against Brisbane and Melbourne.

But their momentum was halted by the FIBA international break.

Wildcats big man Angus Brandt was ruled out of the Boomers' World Cup qualifier against Japan on Monday night because of illness.

He was replaced in the Boomers squad by fellow Wildcat Lucas Walker.

Gleeson expects Brandt to be fit to take on the Breakers and he said he was thrilled to see Walker get an international call-up.

"Lucas was right on the border line of the 2014 World Cup," Gleeson said.

"He was one of the last ones cut from that. He well and truly deserves his recall. He's ticked all the boxes.

"Last year he sat out and it probably matured him a little bit. Now he's playing with great poise out on the court and using his strengths to help the team."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:51
1
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

01:29
2
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

00:51
3
Tongan fans almost universally thought the disallowed try by Andrew Fifita should have been reviewed by the ref.

Watch: 'All we wanted was a review' - Tongan fans frustrated, but reasonable, with ref's no video review call


00:54
4
The All Blacks coach said the 20-year-old started 2017 with a bang and never let up.

'Thirteen's probably the long-term goal' - Rieko Ioane eyes permanent position in All Blacks midfield

00:52
5
Coach Ramon Tribulietx says the team will take this year's tournament step-by-step and see what happens.

'We're buzzing, it's a great opportunity' - Auckland City FC ready to shine on global stage again at Club World Cup

Meghan Markle participates in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss her role on the television show, Suits.

American actress Meghan Markle to be a new kind of royal

She is an entertainment figure in her own right, and an outspoken woman comfortable talking about her background and her passions.

01:54
After two years of dating and months of rumours the pair announced they are to marry next year.

Watch: 'Absolutely thrilled' - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry next year

The bad boy of the royal family finally settles down.


00:20
Tongan fans protested what they saw as an unfair decision in the Rugby League World Cup semi loss.

Watch: 'Give us our win!' – Tonga league fans chant defiantly in protest over ref's decision during Auckland march

Tongan fans protested what they saw as an unfair decision in the Rugby League World Cup semi loss.


00:44
Officially it was a protest, but Tonga fans were certainly celebrating they RLWC team’s effort in Auckland.

Watch: Tonga league fans break into beautiful song as they turn Aotea Square steps into sea of red

Protesting over the nature of Tonga's League World Cup loss the fans congregated in Auckland's Aotea Square and sang proudly.


00:42
For the second night in a row fans have march in the city over Tonga's exit from the Rugby League World Cup.

Watch: Young Tongan fans march through central Auckland over controversial RLWC decision - 'The truth is all that matters'

Hundreds of people turned out at the march tonight.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 