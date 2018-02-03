 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


'There's room for improvement' - Breakers target winning momentum ahead of Hawks rematch

share

Source:

NZN

Less than 24 hours after ending the Illawarra Hawks' finals hopes, the New Zealand Breakers will be sharing a flight to Auckland with their beaten opponents.

NZ picked up their 14th win of the season defeating the Hawks 77-73.
Source: SKY

The Breakers claimed their 14th win of the season with last night's 77-73 defeat of the Hawks in Wollongong and will cement a top-four finish if they account for Illawarra in tomorrow's rematch across the ditch.

New Zealand coach Paul Henare said it wouldn't be unusual if players from both sides did some catching up on the flight today.

"It's always a fun time to see the opposition in that situation," Henare said.

"Off the floor, it's such a small league and some guys get to know each other, so there's always a connection there for certain players.

"I don't think we're going to walk around and ignore people. If there's a conversation to be had, it's all pretty easygoing until Sunday."

The Breakers bounced back from last week's heavy loss to NBL titleholders Perth, despite being behind the Hawks at the end of every quarter.

Their win-loss record stands at 14-9 with five games remaining.

"It was a big game for us," Henare said. "It's a good, gritty win for us and obviously a really important one.

"The good thing is that there's room for improvement and I'm looking forward to Sunday. It's like a little mini-series.

"Both coaches will look at the game and look at where you can make subtle adjustments. You look at what worked well and areas of improvement.

"We play at 3 o'clock local time over there on Sunday, so it's about resting the bodies and recovering."

The Hawks slipped to 10-13 for the season and need a minor miracle to qualify for the finals for the third straight year.

"It's going to be tough to make the playoffs, we're not going to B.S ourselves," Illawarra coach Rob Beveridge said.

"We have to win five in a row now and four of those are on the road. Our backs are to the wall and we have to rely on other teams dropping out."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Oklahoma City almost pulled off a miraculous comeback win but fell short, going down 127-124.

Fired up Russell Westbrook shoves Nuggets fan after loss at the buzzer, Steven Adams gives interloper death stare

00:21
2
The Highlanders thumped the Waratahs 55-29 in their preseason match in Queenstown.

Slick Highlanders put it through the hands, score excellent team try against poor Waratahs

3
All Blacks forwards Joe Moody and Luke Romano help haul broken down truck on Arthur's Pass.

All Blacks Joe Moody and Luke Romano lend helping hand, hauling broken down truck

00:40
4
Randall Margraves had to be restrained after charging at his daughters' abuser.

Watch: The moment victims' father tries to attack disgraced doctor Larry Nassar

5
Kane Williamson. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Black Caps turn to inside Aussie knowledge ahead of T20 tri-series match against hosts

00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

02:04

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:45
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

Ex-Cyclone Fehi's path of destruction is clear to see.


01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 