'That's what I do' - Obama effortlessly drains three-pointer on campaign trail

Source:  1 NEWS

Footage has emerged of former US President Barack Obama casually draining a three-pointer while on the campaign trail for his former vice president, Joe Biden.

Obama made the shot after a rally for US Presidential candidate and his former vice-president, Joe Biden. Source: Twitter/OliviaRaisner

Despite being hard at work lobbying for the Biden campaign, the 44th President took a brief moment to show off his basketball chops following a rally in Flint, Michigan.

Wearing a face mask and flanked by several aides and secret service members, Obama casually stepped up to the three-point line and sank the long range shot.

Walking away amid a flurry of cheers, Obama turned back to the crowd exclaiming "that's what I do."

The shot has already been doing the rounds of the internet drawing the attention of many, including NBA great Lebron James.

"Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash!" James wrote on Twitter.

Obama's affinity for basketball has always been well known, with the former commander-in-chief often playing informal games against White House staffers during his time in office.

