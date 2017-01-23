'Thankful he's got a Breakers singlet on' - Kirk Penney praises import Kevin Dillard

Kevin Dillard has been hailed as the ultimate spark plug in the Breakers' late-season surge towards the NBL play-offs.



Kevin Dillard of the Breakers Source: Photosport

Veteran Kirk Penney says Dillard has lifted the four-time champions immeasurably since arriving this month as their third American point guard of the campaign.



The 27-year-old was influential in the clutch 86-82 win over the Perth Wildcats in Auckland yesterday, the Breakers' fourth on the trot which lifted them from fifth to equal-second on the ladder with Illawarra, ahead of Melbourne and Perth.



Less than two weeks ago the Auckland outfit were in last place on a congested league table.



Penney says every player has lifted a notch, seemingly infected by Dillard's effervescence after he replaced David Stockton.



"There's no doubt Kevin has made all of our jobs a little bit easier," Penney said.



"He has an ability to pass and an ability to score. Because of those two things, he takes a lot of pressure off other guys, and he's been a lot of fun to play with.



"He's been an awesome pick-up and we're all very thankful he's got a Breakers singlet on."



Penney is one player rediscovering his mojo in recent weeks, including a team- high 25 points against Perth.



Dillard contributed 20, along with four assists and five rebounds, only blotting his copybook with six turnovers in a worrying team tally of 24.



But Penney says Dillard shouldn't let that statistic worry him.



"Some of his turnovers were actually our fault, we weren't in the right positions. I was at fault for at least a couple."



The Breakers' final four games of the regular season include a home fixture against seventh-placed Cairns on Thursday followed by a trip to face the Sydney Kings on Sunday.



Both of those teams are still in play-off contention.

