Texas teen RJ Hampton revealed as The Breakers' star signing

The Breakers have finally revealed their star signing for next season - American basketball sensation RJ Hampton.

The 18-year-old Texan turned down offers from some of the biggest US universities - including Duke, Kentucky and Kansas - to play for the Auckland club. He said he doesn't want to waste any time breaking into professional basketball.

Hampton will likely play here for a year as he looks for an NBA draft pick next season.

Breakers CEO Matt Walsh lauded the teen's decision.

“We are thrilled to have RJ Hampton join us this season," he said. "RJ will have an important role to play as we compete for the championship, it will give him a great taste of a world class league and provide him with an ideal platform for his NBA journey.”

In a statement on Facebook today, The Breakers said Hampton is "widely considered a top five pick in the 2020 NBA draft".