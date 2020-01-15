TODAY |

'Tell this m*********** about me' - NBA rookie Ja Morant targets Harden after sinking three over him

Source:  Associated Press

Rookie guard Ja Morant had 26 points and eight assists, Dillon Brooks scored 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their sixth straight game by defeating the Houston Rockets 121-110 on tonight.

Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 despite going 6 of 16 from the floor. Morant missed only one of his 11 shots as the Grizzlies extended their longest winning streak since December 2016.

James Harden led the Rockets with 41 points as backcourt mate Russell Westbrook took the night off in the first game of a back-to-back. Eric Gordon finished with 23 points, and Clint Capela had 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Harden has scored at least 40 points in five straight games against the Grizzlies.

The teams were tied at 95 with about eight minutes left when the Grizzlies went on an 11-1 run fuelled by 3-pointers from Solomon Hill, Brooks and Morant.

