Tall Ferns name Australian Guy Molloy as new head coach

The Tall Ferns have named Australian Guy Molloy as their new head coach, heading into April's Commonwealth Games.

Kalani Purcell of the Tall Ferns Source: Photosport

Molloy, who is currently the Melbourne Boomers coach in the Australian WNBL, worked as a mentor with New Zealand's women's basketball team throughout 2017.

He'll now take up the coaching reins as the Ferns seek Gold Coast gold.

Basketball New Zealand high-performance manager Leonard King says Molloy, a two-time AWNBL coach of the year, was the outstanding candidate.

He has also served as the Australian Opals' assistant coach, and coached the Australian NBL's Cairns Taipans between 2000 and 2005.

Molloy was chuffed to get the job, and wanted to turn New Zealand into a women's basketball powerhouse in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Last year, I saw first hand how dedicated and hard-working the Tall Ferns players and staff were - they competed fiercely every day, whether it was a training session or a FIBA match," the 52-year-old said.

"I hope to do several things - get to know the basketball community of New Zealand, tap into the culture of New Zealand basketball and drive their ethos of team-first basketball, and then use my experience to increase skills and standards."