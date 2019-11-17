TODAY |

Tall Ferns' dream of Olympic qualification ends despite win over South Korea

1 NEWS
More From
Basketball

The Tall Ferns’ dream of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics is over after they beat South Korea 69-65 today.

Needing to win by at least 12, the Tall Ferns started strongly and led throughout and by more than 12 at several stages.

But a late rally from the South Koreans closed the margin to 65-69.

The Tall Ferns will rue the heavy 23-point defeat they suffered to China yesterday with today’s result meaning South Korea and the Chinese progress to the next stage of qualification for Tokyo.

Penina Davidson was the star for New Zealand, finishing with game-high totals in points and rebounds, 24 and 15 respectively.

Kalani Purcell also finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

It was beyond the arc where the South Koreans made the Tall Ferns pay, shooting 12 from 28 compared with New Zealand’s six from 19.

The Tall Ferns after the loss to China. Source: Photosport
More From
Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Australian batsman refuses to walk despite blatant catch behind
2
Watch: Tongan-Kiwi Junior Fa drops US opponent twice with brutal body shots as he wins in Utah
3
Paul Gallen's boxing bout with ex-AFL player Barry Hall ends in controversial draw
4
South Otago rugby player who punched ref for red card gets lifetime ban - report
5
Kieran Read reveals early interaction with Richie McCaw that left him 's******* myself'
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Breakers' US recruit Glen Rice Jnr arrested after alleged assault earlier this week

Carmelo Anthony returning to the NBA after signing with Blazers

Tall Ferns demolish Philippines in opening Olympic qualifier

'Welp, Thanksgiving is going to be weird' - Houston's Austin Rivers celebrates as Clippers coach - his dad - is ejected