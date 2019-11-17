Tall Ferns' dream of Olympic qualification ends despite win over South Korea

The Tall Ferns’ dream of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics is over after they beat South Korea 69-65 today.

Needing to win by at least 12, the Tall Ferns started strongly and led throughout and by more than 12 at several stages.

But a late rally from the South Koreans closed the margin to 65-69.

The Tall Ferns will rue the heavy 23-point defeat they suffered to China yesterday with today’s result meaning South Korea and the Chinese progress to the next stage of qualification for Tokyo.

Penina Davidson was the star for New Zealand, finishing with game-high totals in points and rebounds, 24 and 15 respectively.

Kalani Purcell also finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.