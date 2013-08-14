Tall Blacks star Corey Webster to trial for Mavericks NBA team

New Zealand brothers Corey and Tai Webster are both outside chances of playing in the NBA next season, but through different pathways.

Tall Blacks' Corey Webster scores over Boomers' Adam Gibson. Source: Photosport

Former NZ Breakers guard Corey Webster was thrilled to be invited to trial with the Dallas Mavericks at a free agent camp later this month.

If he impresses, the 28-year-old could gain a spot on the Mavericks roster for the Summer League and subsequently earn an NBA roster spot.

He reckons he learned plenty from a similar stint with the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans two years ago, before being released back to the NBL.

"Having been there before, I know a little bit more of what to expect and although it's only a mini camp, I feel it's a great opportunity for me," Webster told the NBL website.

"I was a little bit overwhelmed last time and I don't think I performed the greatest but with a little bit more experience behind me I think I can calm down and play my game."

Webster wasn't retained by the Breakers for next season following a season dogged by injury and off-field issues, including an assault charge.

He has signed a contract with the Perth Wildcats.

He will leave for Dallas at the completion of the New Zealand domestic season, where he is a key figure for the unbeaten Wellington Saints.

Meanwhile, Webster's younger brother, Tai, is a possible NBA draft prospect after completing his four-year US college career at the University of Nebraska.