Basketball


Tall Blacks smash Hong Kong in World Cup qualifier

The Tall Blacks basketballers have romped to a 124-65 victory over Hong Kong in their World Cup qualifying game in Rotorua.

Finn Delany, Tall Blacks in action during the FIBA Asia Cup 8-20 August 2017 in Lebanon. Photo: FIBA

Finn Delany, Tall Blacks in action during the FIBA Asia Cup.

Source: Photosport

Winners by a resounding 59 points when the two teams met in Hong Kong in November, New Zealand once again proved far too good as Tom Abercrombie and Rob Loe led the way with 18 points each last night.

The Tall Blacks were already through to round two of the qualifying process before the game and play their final first round fixture against China in Auckland on Sunday.

Four other Tall Blacks got into double figures against Hong Kong, including Isaac Fotu (17), Finn Delany (15), Jordan Ngatai (14) and Dion Prewster (11).

Fresh from taking part in mini-camp with NBA team the Dallas Mavericks, point guard Shea Ili steered the home side nicely and notched a game-high 10 assists.

Choi Kwan Tsai and Shing Yee Fong both managed 17 points for a Hong Kong team who struggled to contain a Tall Blacks outfit with a clear size advantage.

Competing for the first time as part of the Asian region in World Cup qualifying, New Zealand claimed an impressive 82-73 away win over China in February.

Round two of qualifying starts in September, with the 12 teams split into two groups to play six games each.

The Tall Blacks need to finish in the top three of their six-team group or be the best fourth-placed team to book their spot at next year's World Cup in China.

