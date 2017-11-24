Tall Blacks slump to World Cup qualifier loss against South Korea

South Korea have drawn first blood in their Basketball World Cup Asian group qualifier against the Tall Blacks, holding off a gritty final-quarter surge from the Kiwis for an 86-80 win in Wellington.

After trailing for much of the game, the New Zealanders hit the front in the final quarter, but couldn't maintain their run, falling short as the South Koreans' poise and shooting accuracy saw them home.

Coach Paul Henare said his team had struggled against the well-organised Koreans on defence, and hadn't been able to pressure them enough on attack.

The visitors were clinical from the free-throw line, shot 50 per cent from the field and sunk 10 of 21 from beyond the paint.

"It wasn't good enough - we lost," Henare said.

"We knew they were going to play a lot of zone defence, and we looked really stagnant at times against that.

"I think we got out-played - Korea played the better game for the majority of the game, and whilst we had our chances, in the end we didn't play well enough to win and that's always going to hurt."

The Webster brothers led the way for New Zealand, Corey topping the Kiwi tally with 16, Tai close behind on 14.

For the visitors, Jeon Jun-beom stepped up with 22 points while Lee Seounghyun and Oh Sekeun both managed 14.

Oh's rebounding, particularly on the defensive boards, kept the Kiwis under pressure.

The Kiwis edged in front 18-17 at the first break, Reuben Te Rangi's three-point jump shot in the closing seconds securing the narrowest of leads after a stop-start opening quarter.

South Korea stormed back in the second stanza, but a Shea Ili steal just 10 seconds out from the main break as Korea pushed to extend their lead ended with a sweet Tai Webster lay-up and restricted the visitors to a 41-39 lead at halftime.

A nervy start to the third quarter allowed South Korea to open out a nine-point but the Tall Blacks finished the spell with a flurry, nailing the last five points of the quarter to trail 60-59 at the final break.

Jarrod Kenny's opening three-pointer restored the lead to New Zealand just seconds into the final quarter, the two teams then going toe-to-toe in a torrid closing quarter only for the Kiwis to fade at the close.