Tall Blacks in scramble to find players for last-minute Trans-Tasman clash

New Zealand basketball officials are scrambling to find players to contest an Asia Cup qualifier against Australia after their clash was confirmed on Wednesday with just 10 days' notice.

Reuben Te Rangi drives to the basket against Australia. Source: Getty

Both countries were initially due to fly to the Philippines this month for a series of qualifiers, before tightened Covid-19 travel restrictions forced its cancellation.

The Tall Blacks and Boomers will still play though, after a last-minute effort allowed them to stage the game in Cairns on February 20.

No NBL or overseas-based players will feature in the sides though, meaning the Boomers will be represented by young BA centre of excellence talent or semi- professionals playing in second-tier leagues.

It's even more complicated for the Tall Blacks, with quarantine periods meaning they will have to field a team of Australian-based players.