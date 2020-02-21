TODAY |

Tall Blacks in scramble to find players for last-minute Trans-Tasman clash

Source:  AAP

New Zealand basketball officials are scrambling to find players to contest an Asia Cup qualifier against Australia after their clash was confirmed on Wednesday with just 10 days' notice.

Reuben Te Rangi drives to the basket against Australia. Source: Getty

Both countries were initially due to fly to the Philippines this month for a series of qualifiers, before tightened Covid-19 travel restrictions forced its cancellation.

The Tall Blacks and Boomers will still play though, after a last-minute effort allowed them to stage the game in Cairns on February 20.

No NBL or overseas-based players will feature in the sides though, meaning the Boomers will be represented by young BA centre of excellence talent or semi- professionals playing in second-tier leagues.

It's even more complicated for the Tall Blacks, with quarantine periods meaning they will have to field a team of Australian-based players.

Teams will be announced later this week while the Asia Cup itself, which Australia won in 2017, is due to be played in August in Indonesia.

Basketball
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:57
'I can leave if you want' — Australian Open player addresses crowd jeers during awkward interview
2
Hilary Barry and Laura Daniel head behind the scenes of the All Blacks' Jockey shoot
3
'Can't keep up' with America's Cup boats, chief umpire says
4
New rules added to Super Rugby Aotearoa comp
5
'I'm going to p*** my pants' - tennis star loses cool after being denied toilet break
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Ash Barty dishes out 'double bagel' win in Australian Open

UK arrivals face up to 10 years in prison for breaking Covid-19 quarantine rules
00:46

WHO says Covid-19 unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

'No evidence' of nurses working 24-hour shifts at MIQ facilities - Chris Hipkins