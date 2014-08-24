 

Basketball


Tall Blacks guard Tai Webster to play NBA Summer League with Miami Heat

Kiwi basketball star Tai Webster's chances of playing in the NBA have received a boost, with the Tall Blacks guard selected for the Miami Heat's roster for the upcoming Summer Leagues in Sacramento and Las Vegas.

2014-08-24T12:00:00.000+12:00

Tai Webster (file picture).

Source: Photosport

Webster, 23, has just finished his first season of professional basketball, playing for the Fraport Skyliners in Germany, averaging just under 15 points per game, as well as 3.9 assists, and 3.1 rebounds.

His performances in the Basketball Bundesliga haven't gone unnoticed either, with the 2012 and 2013 NBA championship winners offering him the chance to impress.

Webster went undrafted out of Nebraska last year, although could find himself in with another shot of cracking into the NBA over the current off-season.

His older brother Corey Webster also had a stint in the NBA Summer League, playing for the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2015 pre-season.

