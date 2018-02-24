Tall Blacks fall in world rankings despite back-to-back wins

 

Despite two good wins in last month's basketball World Cup qualifiers, the Tall Blacks have slipped eight places to 30th in the latest world rankings.

Tall Blacks Mika Vukona drops the ball during the Basketball World Cup qualifier match between the Tall Blacks and Korea at TSB Arena in Wellington on Thursday the 23 November 2017.

Tall Blacks' Mika Vukona against Korea

Source: Photosport

The New Zealanders beat China 82-73 in a World Cup qualifying game in Dongguan last week, then went on to down South Korea 93-84 in Seoul three days later.

Both teams are ranked higher than the New Zealanders, who are among a group of nations to fall down the global pecking order because the points they earned in 2010 are no longer factored in.

The Tall Blacks beat Australia 100-78 to qualify on goal differential and qualify for the 2010 World Cup in Turkey, going on to finish 12th.

Their next World Cup qualifiers are against Hong Kong in Rotorua on June 28 and China in Auckland on July 1.

