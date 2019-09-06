TODAY |

Tall Blacks out of Basketball World Cup after loss to Greece

Associated Press
Greece is headed to the second round of the World Cup after beating New Zealand 103-97 overnight in a showdown between teams that both had a shot at advancing.

Greece (2-1) was the last team to make the 16-team field for the second round. New Zealand (1-2) has to settle for the consolation bracket and will be one of the strongest teams in that 16-team pairing.

Greece jumped out to a nine-point lead in Nanjing after the first quarter, which was basically the winning edge in the Group F game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks led Greece with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Corey Webster led New Zealand with 31 points.

The Europeans were too strong, coming away with a 103-97 win. Source: Maori Television
