Tall Blacks out of Basketball World Cup after loss to Greece

Greece is headed to the second round of the World Cup after beating New Zealand 103-97 overnight in a showdown between teams that both had a shot at advancing.

Greece (2-1) was the last team to make the 16-team field for the second round. New Zealand (1-2) has to settle for the consolation bracket and will be one of the strongest teams in that 16-team pairing.

Greece jumped out to a nine-point lead in Nanjing after the first quarter, which was basically the winning edge in the Group F game.