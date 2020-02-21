Tall Blacks' Asia Cup qualification games in NZ postponed due to Covid-19

Despite Basketball NZ’s best efforts to get matches across the line, the Tall Blacks’ Asia Cup basketball qualification games against Australia and Hong Kong have been postponed because of Covid-19.

Reuben Te Rangi drives to the basket against Australia. Source: Getty

Basketball NZ confirmed the delay this afternoon with the Tall Blacks originally due to host Hong Kong on Friday and Australia on Monday.

Basketball New Zealand High-Performance Manager Leonard King said amid the global pandemic New Zealand’s current approach to it at the border hindered their chances of pulling off the matches.

"We have been working on various options to get games played for months, not knowing what the situation was going to be like come late November.

“Unfortunately, however, current border restrictions and quarantine regulations mean we simply couldn't get on the floor in November, but we remain hopeful that some of these restrictions may ease in time for games to be played early next year.

"Understandably everyone is nervous of any unnecessary travel and the impact that might have on their wellbeing in these uncertain times."

King added while it's disappointing given the Tall Blacks strong 2019 World Cup results and win over Australia in February in the first round of Asia Cup qualifiers, BNZ remains committed to playing the qualifiers and fulfilling other upcoming international commitments.

The Tall Blacks are currently top of Group C after defeating Australia and Guam in the first round during February this year.