Tall Black Jordan Ngatai picked by Otago Nuggets with top pick in historic NZNBL draft

Tall Black Jordan Ngatai has been picked by the Otago Nuggets with the top pick in the historic NZNBL draft tonight.

Jordan Ngatai. Source: Photosport

The small forward has won three titles previously with the Wellington Saints.

Guard Derone Raukawa was taken with the second pick by the Taranaki Mountainairs.

Breakers forward Tom Vodanovich and Tall Blacks captain Mika Vukona were taken third and fourth by the Manawatu Jets and the Nelson Giants respectively.

NZ’s only NCAA college champion, Jack Salt, was drafted fifth by Canterbury Rams.

Virginia's Jack Salt hangs from the rim after a dunk against North Carolina State. Source: Associated Press

Dom Kelman-Poto went to the Franklin Bulls with pick six

Former Sacramento State Hornets guard Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa was taken by the Auckland Huskies with the final pick in the first round.

The seven teams will fill out their 12-man rosters in the draft, which continues tonight.