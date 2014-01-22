Tall Black Alex Pledger keeps positive after cancer diagnosis - 'Hopefully get back on the court'

Tall Black Alex Pledger has been diagnosed with cancer.

Breakers centre Alex Pledger Source: Photosport

NZ NBL team the Southland Sharks announced this afternoon the veteran centre was last week diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer.

“Following nearly five months of feeling unwell, Alex visited numerous medical professionals in New Zealand who ran a series of tests all of which came back inconclusive,” Southland Sharks said.

“Alex was admitted to hospital in New Zealand last week after becoming ill. Further tests were conducted early last week at which point specialists provided the diagnosis. They believed this is something Alex may have been battling for a number of years.”

Pledger said he has taken the news well and is optimistic looking forward.

“Obviously this has been a shock. Early tests are showing positive signs and I’m feeling really good about our plan to beat this,” Pledger said in the statement.

“I feel extremely lucky that this has been discovered at the stage that it has. I’m really grateful for the medical team, my family and the wonderful support I’m already receiving from the basketball community.

“I’m looking forward to the future and hopefully getting back on court.”

The former Breaker will begin radiotherapy over the next week, with his initial plan treatment expected to go for six weeks.