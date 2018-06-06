 

Basketball


Tactix roll out welcome mat for Rams ahead of awaited return to indoor Canterbury stadium

They might be sharing the same court, but for some of the Canterbury Rams basketball players, netball is still a bit of a mystery.

The Rams and Tactix will both play at Horncastle Arena this weekend.
Import Julian Washburn says he’s actually becoming a bit of a fan.

"It’s kind of weird - similar to basketball but no backboard so it’s a cool sport."

Both basketball and netball players have been getting the chance to learn more about each other's sport this week, with both sides set to share the same hardwood down at Horncastle Arena.

Tactix shooter Brooke Leaver says there’s a shared appreciation for what each team is doing for the community.

"I went to Cowles Arena a couple of weeks ago and watched one of their home games and their home games are awesome as well," she said of Rams game.

"They bring a lot of atmosphere so hopefully they bring that to Horncastle and make it their own as well."

The Rams will make a long-awaited return to Horncastle after being based at the much smaller Cowles Stadium since 2007.

American import Xavier Thames hopes it won't just be a one off appearance.

"It'd be great if we could play at Horncastle," he said.

"It’s a big arena - it reminds me of European basketball, some NBA and college arenas."

Locals fans are playing their part too, with over 5,000 expected for the Rams on Friday night, nearing a New Zealand NBL record crowd – 4,500 tickets have already been sold.

Leaver says those numbers don’t lie.

"It'll be awesome to have the Rams there - the more people coming to Horncastle Arena would be great for both of our teams."

It couldn't be coming at a better time.

Both teams are tasting success again after a decade of struggle, especially the Rams who spent years in the wilderness following the earthquakes.

