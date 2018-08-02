 

Sympathetic Corey Webster pleads with Steven Adams to play for the Tall Blacks - 'We need you brother'

1 NEWS
Tall Blacks star Corey Webster has pleaded with Steven Adams to end his international exile while taking aim at Basketball New Zealand for their lack of support,

Adams has developed into an NBA star for the Thunder during his six-year stint in Oklahoma City but has yet to don the black singlet, in part because of a long-held grudge against Basketball New Zealand for a lack of financial support for him as a junior.

A sympathetic Webster, who is returning to the Breakers for the upcoming NBL season, used social media to appeal to the Thunder star.

"Totally understand why the bro @RealStevenAdams feels the way he does about Basketball NZ. Seems like they do nothing to help us. But as a player in the TBs, WE NEED YOU BROTHER!!!," Webster wrote.

Adams discussed his feelings towards Basketball NZ in his book, My Fight, My Life.

The issues stemmed from a lack of financial support, which meant he couldn’t play for the Junior Tall Blacks in 2010.

"I was obviously good enough - a national MVP should be able to make the junior national team - but I couldn't afford it. To represent New Zealand as a young athlete costs a lot of money, not just in basketball but in all sports.

"But there were a lot of players, most of them brown, some of them the best in the country, who never once represented New Zealand because they couldn't afford to trial, let along to fly overseas.

LeBron James was scathing in his criticism of Donald Trump, saying he would never sit across from the President, as he opened his school for challenged youngsters in his Ohio hometown.

In a wide-ranging interview with CNN’s Don Lemon to mark the opening of his I Promise public school in his hometown, James said that President Trump had made racism more acceptable during his time in the White House.

“The President in charge now has given people…they don’t care now, they throw it (racism) in your face,” James said.

The LA-bound star also accused the President of using sports to divide people when it so often brings people from different backgrounds together as he referenced Colin Kaepernick and the ongoing kneeling protest during the anthem in the NFL.

“What I’ve noticed over the past few months, he’s kind of used sports to kind of divide us, and that’s something I can’t relate to,” he said.

James was asked what he would say to the president if he ever had the chance to talk to him.

“I would never sit across from him,” he said.

The I Promise School was James' parting gift to his hometown, Akron, before he left for Los Angeles.

James, who ended his second stint with Cleveland earlier this month by signing with the Lakers, opened the year-around learning centre yesterday devoted to some of the city's most challenged youngsters — ones just like him.

For James, who recalled missing 82 days of school as a fourth grader while he and his mom "looked for stability," the opening culminated years of planning by his family foundation.

"This means everything," James told The Associated Press in an interview before the public event. "I think this is the greatest accomplishment for me because it's not just me.

“A championship is for a team, that's for an organization and a city. But these kids, this is for generation after generation after generation and it's for these kids, so it means everything."

It was an emotional day for James, who also made his first comments since signing the $154 million deal with the Lakers — a move still causing tremors across in the NBA.

LeBron James refuses to rule out returning to the Cavaliers, again

LeBron James won't rule out a third stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The NBA superstar, who earlier this month ended his second stint with the Cavaliers by signing a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, told The Associated Press there could be a day when he plays in his home state again.

Asked if he could end his career in Cleveland, James says he doesn't "close the chapter on anything or close the book on anything."

"But hopefully I can sit there one day and watch my jersey go up into the rafters, that's for sure."

When James announced he was leaving the Cavs, Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert said the team would retire "the famous #23 Cavs jersey one day down the line."

James was unaware of Gilbert's pledge.

"I didn't hear that," he said. "I haven't been in the news. That's awesome."

James led the Cavs to an NBA title in 2016, ending Cleveland's 52-year championship drought, and to four straight Finals - a run he admitted he didn't think was even possible when he returned in 2011 after four seasons in Miami.

