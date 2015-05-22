 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'The Sydney Kings have absolutely sucked' - Former NBA champ's blunt analysis on arrival at NBL club

AAP
Topics
Basketball

Superstar recruit Andrew Bogut has called for ferocious Sydney Kings training sessions as the perennial under-achievers begin their quest for a first NBL title in 14 years.

The 34-year-old former NBA veteran was a vocal and assertive presence as the Kings' began pre-season training on Monday, making no bones about the need to instil an improved culture in the revamped and star-studded roster from the outset.

"We have got to be competitive practice-wise because the Sydney Kings have absolutely sucked the last couple of years to put it bluntly," said Bogut.

"For us to change the culture we have to go at each other here first.

"After the first two or three weeks, a few little scuffles at practice, guys maybe dlsliking each other on the floor and going at it - that's when you start seeing the true colours come out and we'll address any issue if we have any."

Sydney have made the finals just once in the eight seasons since returning to the NBL and haven't won a title since completing a three-peat in 2005.

But both Bogut and Gaze made it clear winning the title was the goal for the new season.

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 16: Andrew Bogut #12 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a portrait with the Larry O'Brien trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Six of the 2015 NBA Finals on June 16, 2015 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Australian Andrew Bogut of the Golden State Warriors with the NBA trophy. Source: Getty

Along with Bogut, the Kings boast former league MVPs Jerome Randle and Kevin Lisch in their back court plus Boomers stalwarts Brad Newley and Daniel Kickert and only feel the need to take two imports into the season.

Gaze candidly admitted he'd lose his job if the Kings didn't have some measure of success with that squad, though he said that didn't necessarily mean they had to win title for him to keep his job.

" If we fail here, I'll be looking for alternatives, there's no doubt about that and I accept that we've been handed a very, very good roster and we've got to make the most of it,' Gaze said.

He had no qualms about increased extra expectation and pressure on the Kings as a result of Bogut's presence.

"There's huge expectations, but I love it," Gaze said.

'I'd rather have expectations and a good prospect to win than have a situation where you are saying we are going to need all the stars to align for things to go right."

Bogut used Melbourne United's slightly rocky early start to last season as evidence that even championship-winning teams will inevitably experience fluctuating fortunes through a campaign.

"We know we're going to have bumps in the road where we might lose two or three in a row but its how we bounce back from that,' Bogut said.

The end goal for us is making the top four and winning a championship so it doesn't matter how you get there.

"As long as we don't have a bad week turn into a bad month, turn into a bad season we'll be okay."

Andrew Bogut playing for the Golden State Warriors shoots against the Houston Rockets Source: Getty
Topics
Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Folau of the Wallabies scores off a Bernard Foley cross field kick to the delight of Dane Haylett-Petty. Qantas Wallabies v Scotland, international rugby union test match at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 17th June 2017. Copyright photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

'Confidence is building' - Wallabies feel they're 'close' to overcoming All Blacks
2

US Winter Olympian and wife speak of their heartbreak at daughter's tragic drowning - 'She was floating in the pool'
3

Are you watching, Steve Hansen? George Bridge fires All Blacks statement as Crusaders march towards Super Rugby crown
4

'We expect success' - England fire warning shots at coach Eddie Jones
5

'I believe in miracles' - Lions coach in awe of 'unreal' Crusaders ahead of Super Rugby final
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
Philippines' basketballers take a selfie after their brawl with Australia

Philippines withdraw from Asian Games basketball tournament as fallout from brawl continues
1 NEWS

'He's one of our local superheroes!' Fans gush over Steven Adams' comic at San Diego Comic Con
Washington Wizards recently acquired centre Dwight Howard poses for a photo during a news conference in Washington, Monday, July 23, 2018. Howard, an eight-time All-Star, averaged 16.6 points per game and 12.5 rebounds last season with the Charlotte Hornets. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

NBA star Dwight Howard aims for career-finishing run with Wizards
1 NEWS

Basketball Australia weighing up decision to appeal FIBA sanctions over ugly brawl

'I don't feel a great sense of loyalty to Basketball New Zealand' - Steven Adams reveals reason behind continued Tall Blacks snub

1 NEWS
Topics
Basketball

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has spoken about his continually delayed appearances for New Zealand at the international level, having yet to make his Tall Blacks debut.

Adams, 25, is by far and away New Zealand's most high profile basketballer, having represented the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA since 2013.

However, for numerous reasons, the Kiwi star is yet to don the black singlet.

In his book 'My Life, My Fight', Adams reveals that experiences in his youth with the New Zealand basketball setup have resulted in little to no affiliation between the two, with the current superstar unable to financially bear the load of representing his country in his younger days.

"It probably doesn't help that I don't feel a great sense of loyalty to Basketball New Zealand," Adams said.

"Some might expect me to be the Basketball New Zealand poster child, but I did the opposite of rising through the ranks of the junior national teams.

"Being in a national team is far too expensive for most kids - me included.

"I was obviously good enough - a national MVP should be able to make the junior national team - but I couldn't afford it.

"I knew of players who went on every trip, at least once a year, because their parents could easily afford to pay for each tournament.

"But there were a lot of players, most of them brown, some of them the best in the country, who never once represented New Zealand because they couldn't afford to trial, let along to fly overseas."

Adams also said that he does intend to represent the Tall Blacks in the future.

"Today, no. Some day, yes."

"I like what the current Tall Blacks coach, Paul Henare, has been doing with the team and I would love to play for him at some point, but I need to be ready."

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - FEBRUARY 26: Oklahoma City Thunder Center Steven Adams (12) looking to make a play while Orlando Magic Center Nikola Vucevic (9) plays defense at Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK (Photo by Torrey Purvey/Icon Sportswire)
Steven Adams. Source: Photosport
Topics
Basketball
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:59

Jacinda Ardern set for return to duties as Prime Minister as maternity leave comes to an end

Watch: 'Firenado' phenomenon blamed for rapid spread of US wildfires explained by Dan Corbett using 3D modelling

Most read story: Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'

Documentary on teen's cold case disappearance while hitch-hiking from Hamilton sparks new leads

Watch: Winston Peters tells 'naysayers' of Government's 'impressive record of achievement' with himself at the helm

Steven Adams reveals battle with depression growing up - 'I was actually very lonely'

Topics
Basketball

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has opened up about the toll his father's death and adjusting to life in the US had on him growing up, admitting he wasn't far from going down a completely different path due to the mental battles he faced.

Adams has revealed he had to overcome bouts of depression before cracking the NBA in his new book, My Life, My Fight as young as when he was 13-years-old.

"After my dad died, I didn't have [the fight]," Adams said. "I knew I wanted to do something but I just didn't know what that thing was. And if a purpose hadn't come along soon, I would have started looking for something, anything, to feel a high."

In the book, Adams admits he struggled to find motivation and often skipped school as a result.

"When I think back, I realise that I was actually very lonely and, if I'm honest, probably a little depressed. No one had told us how to cope with grief. We didn't see a counsellor or go to any therapy sessions."

But the 25-year-old found a passion - basketball.

Thanks to mentors and his newfound drive, Adams went on to become a powerhouse on the court, collecting MVP awards at national tournaments until he was noticed by overseas scouts.

It led to him heading to Notre Dame Preparatory School in 2011 but even then, the centre admits he wasn't out of the woods.

"Life off the court was an ongoing series of disappointments," Adams said, describing the school as "an absolute s***hole" and "straight out of a horror movie".

"I did struggle with being alone again and it was hard not to relapse into the depression I had felt after Dad died. I'd gotten used to having a tight-knit community around me, always willing to help out.

"Once I got to Notre Dame and saw how miserable the whole place was, the door to those repressed emotions became unlocked."

OKC's Kiwi star is averaging career-best points so far this season.
Source: 1 NEWS

But Adams pulled through thanks to the school's coaching stuff until similar issues arose once again when he started playing college basketball for Pittsburgh.

"In those first few months at Pitt, I thought seriously about chucking it all in, quitting America and going home to New Zealand where I was more comfortable. I would say at least half of what I was feeling was in fact homesickness and nothing to do with basketball," Adams said.

"It's not easy being completely alone in a new school as well as a new country. The usual advice to make friends and create a family didn't work for me. I got through it with sheer determination and the knowledge that it wasn't forever. If it would get me to a career in basketball, I was willing to put up with some lonely, painful years.

"The moment I stop enjoying basketball, I'll quit. Things were heading that way when I was at Pitt, and if there was one thing I knew, it was that I had to leave before it ruined the game for me forever."

As a result, Adams declared himself for the 2013 NBA draft where he went as the 12th pick with the Thunder - a move that seems to have saved his career.

"Right now, I'm happy. I have a dream job where I get to do what I love every day. I like my teammates, which is a big bonus. I have my own space where I can relax and have fun. But the main reason I'm happy is because I have my fight."

Where can I get support and help from?

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – Free call 0800 LIFELINE (543 354), or free text HELP (4357)
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Healthline – 0800 611 116

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz

The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

SPARX.org.nz –  Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed

OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity 

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) dunks between Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris, left, and center DeAndre Jordan, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Steven Adams impressed as he returned from injury. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Basketball