'Super proud of you' - Dame Valerie Adams reaches out to brother Steven with heartfelt message after NBA loss

Dame Valerie Adams has reached out with a heartfelt message of support to her brother Steven after he and the Oklahoma City Thunder were eliminated from the NBA playoffs this afternoon.

Adams and the Thunder went down 104-102 to the Houston Rockets in a do-or-die game seven in Florida, during a game that came down to the final possession.

The Thunder had a chance to send the game to overtime or even win with a three-pointer but the play they drew up, which appeared to be designed for Adams to score the crucial bucket, was defused by the Rockets.

Shortly after the heartbreaking finish, Dame Valerie posted a picture of her and her brother from a trip to Switzerland along with some kind words.

"Super proud of you. Keep your head up," she wrote.

Adams finished the game with 10 points and nine rebounds.

