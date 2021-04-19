TODAY |

Stunning Abercrombie play in dying seconds seals win for Breakers over Wildcats

Source:  AAP

The New Zealand Breakers have produced a stunning second-half turnaround and capitalised on a weary Perth Wildcats to record an upset 83-78 NBL victory at RAC Arena last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tom Abercrombie sealed the deal with a defensive play in the dying seconds. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The Breakers were in a major hole trailing by 13 points midway through the third quarter before a remarkable offensive onslaught overwhelmed the two-time defending champions, who were playing their fifth game in 11 days.

It was sweet revenge for the Breakers who lost an overtime thriller to the Wildcats last week in Launceston.

Levi Randolph (23 points) was the hero off the bench for the visitors, highlighted by a spectacular burst late in the third stanza to turn the game around.

Colton Iverson (11 points, 17 rebounds) dominated the paint amid an absorbing battle with John Mooney, who was the Wildcats' standout with 22 points and eight rebounds.

Bryce Cotton, the hot favourite to win his second straight MVP award, struggled with 12 points on 4-of-17 shooting from the field.

It was a costly defeat for the Wildcats (17-6) who slipped one game behind league leaders Melbourne United, while the Breakers (7-16) remain second bottom after round 14.

"Sometimes it just starts rolling. We played well and defended great," Breakers coach Dan Shamir said.

"This was a great win for us and we are very happy."

Coming off a cold shooting game last start against Illawarra, Cotton drained his first field goal but Perth could not shrug off a determined Breakers led by Iverson, who had five offensive rebounds in the first quarter.

The Wildcats looked fatigued during a dour second stanza but Mooney picked up the scoring slack with 14 first-half points to fuel the Wildcats' 42-39 lead at the long break.

The home side made their move after halftime with eight straight points and threatened to blow the game open before the Breakers' incredible 22-4 run powered them to a 65-60 advantage at the last break.

The Breakers fended off a late Wildcats rally marked by a brilliant steal and layup from captain Tom Abercrombie with 16 seconds left to ruin the 250-game milestones of Mitch Norton and coach Trevor Gleeson.

The Wildcats' three-game home stand ends on Friday night against the Brisbane Bullets, while the Breakers host Cairns in the earlier fixture.

Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Stunning Abercrombie play in dying seconds seals win for Breakers over Wildcats
2
Rabbitohs' Latrell Mitchell to face NRL judiciary over three separate charges from Tigers match
3
Tuivasa-Sheck stars in 100th game for Warriors with comeback victory over Dragons
4
Robert Whittaker wants Israel Adesanya re-match following win over Gastelum
5
Lydia Ko takes out LOTTE Championship in Hawaii recording first win in three years
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Breakers pipped in overtime after NBL star delivers clutch performance for Wildcats

Breakers 'excited to get home' after trans-Tasman bubble announcement

Colton Iverson's massive double-double not enough as Breakers fall short again

Watch: Amazing half-court buzzer beater rocks March Madness