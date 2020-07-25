TODAY |

Steven Adams wears 'Kia Kaha' message in NBA pre-season hit out

Source:  1 NEWS

Steven Adams had a Kiwi theme for his personal NBA jersey message, donning "Kia Kaha" in Oklahmoa City Thunder's 98-84 pre-season scrimmage victory over the Boston Celtics.

Adams finished up with 17 points and seven rebounds in just 15 minutes of play in the 98-84 win. Source: OKC Thunder

With the NBA to resume on July 31, players have been given dispensation to display personal messages ahead of the re-started season.

In true Kiwi fashion, Adams played with "Kia Kaha" embroidered on his OKC jersey, translating to stay strong in Te Reo Māori.

Adams' teammates also had their own messages, ranging from "Black Lives Matter" by Terrance Ferguson, Hamidou Diallo and Dennis Schroder.

"Peace" was worn by Mike Muscala and Abdel Nader. "Equality" by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul and Nerlens Noel.

Adams scored OKC’s first points since the NBA was suspended back in March with a drive to the basket finished with a left-handed dunk.

The only other Thunder player to score 17 points was guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder play two more scrimmage games before resuming their season against the Utah Jazz next Sunday.

