Steven Adams under injury cloud as back spasms cut short his participation in Pelicans' big win

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has had an injury scare in the New Orleans Pelicans' 144-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The New Zealander was forced off the court with back spasms during the teams win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The New Zealand centre was forced off the court late in the third quarter with back spasms as the Pelicans snapped a three-game losing streak.

Adams scored eight points before he was taken off as Zion Williamson ran riot, scoring a game-high 31 points.

New Orleans coach Stan Van Gundy, however, played down the injury after the game, saying the decision to take him off was precautionary.

"Steven actually didn't miss the rest of the game. We could have put him back in had we needed him," Van Gundy said at his post-match media conference.

The Pelicans have a quick 24-hour turnaround and host the Portland Trailblazers today, with Adams still a chance to play depending on how his injury evolves.

"How he'll feel tomorrow, I don't know."

Tip off between the Pelicans and the Trail Blazers is at 3pm today.


 

