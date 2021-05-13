Steven Adams traded to Memphis Grizzlies - report

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams is reportedly on the move for the second time in two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans trading him to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Steven Adams and his New Orleans Pelicans team will not be taking part in the playoffs this season. Source: Getty

Respected basketball journalist Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted this morning Memphis had finalised a trade for the Kiwi centre.

The trade sees Memphis send Lithuanian centre Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 Nos. 17 and 51 picks to New Orleans for Adams, Eric Bledsoe, 2021 picks Nos. 10 and 40 and a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Lakers.

"New Orleans creates salary cap space for August that allows them to either match an offer sheet on Lonzo Ball, or have the cap space to pursue a significant free agent point guard, including Kyle Lowry and others," Wojnarowski said in a follow up tweet.

"Pels liked Valanciunas as floor spacer at center over Adams, too."

Adams was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year by the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder but his stat line took a hit this year with his new club as they failed to make the playoffs with a record of 31 wins and 41 losses – two games behind the lowest-seeded Western Conference playoff team, the San Antonio Spurs.

The injury-plagued Adams played a career-low 58 games for the Pelicans this season, averaging 7.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 61.4 per cent.

In contrast, in his final season with the Thunder, Adams played 63 games where he averaged 10.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists with a field goal percentage of 59.2 per cent.

The 28-year-old called himself a "dead weight" in a post-season interview when reflecting on his year.

If the trade is confirmed, Adams joins a Memphis side on the up after finishing eighth in this year's Western Conference with a record of 38 wins and 34 losses.

They were eventually eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by No.1 seed the Utah Jazz 4-1.