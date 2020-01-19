Steven Adams throws full-court quarterback assist, returns as OKC beat Portland

Chris Paul matched a season high with 30 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 119-106.

Kiwi Steven Adams returned from a knee contusion, finishing with five points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points and Dennis Schroder and Nerlens Noel each added 15 for Oklahoma City.

Portland had just eight players available. Portland's Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver were not with the team, and coach Terry Stotts declined comment amid reports that the players were to be traded to

Sacramento in exchange for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan.

Portland guard C.J. McCollum was out with a sprained left ankle. He ranks second on the team, averaging 21.5 points.

Damian Lillard, who played despite dealing with an upper respiratory illness, led the Trail Blazers with 34 points. Gary Trent Jr. scored a career-high 30.

The Thunder led 64-57 at halftime behind 21 points from Paul. Lillard scored 24 to keep the Trail Blazers in it.