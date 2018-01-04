Steven Adams throws down monster one-handed dunk as OKC destroy Lakers

Russell Westbrook had 20 points and 12 rebounds in a successful return home and rookie Terrance Ferguson scored 24 in his first career start as the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Lakers 133-96, handing Los Angeles its eighth consecutive defeat.

Kiwi star Steven Adams chipped in with 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and three blocks.

Paul George also scored 24 points and Carmelo Anthony added 21 for the Thunder to complement Westbrook, who was born in Long Beach and went to college at UCLA.

The Lakers were led by rookie Kyle Zuzma's 18 points. The Lakers shot just 41.3 percent from the field on the night, while the Thunder shot 60.2 percent.

Ferguson skipped college to play professionally for one year in Australia. He connected on nine of 12 shots, and the 24 points easily surpassed his previous career high of seven.

The Lakers jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game, but were caught at 26-all by the end of the period.